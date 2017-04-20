Fitch Affirms Bharti Airtel at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bharti Airtel Limited's (Bharti) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed the ratings on Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V's bonds. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Market-Leading Position: Bharti'