May 8 GSI Creos Corp

* Says Shenzhen-based unit has concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of 44.3 million yuan(or 742 million yen) from Jiangsu province-based company, which is engaged in sale and manufacture of mask

* This is due to suspension of production at plant of the Jiangsu province-based company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QsK8Gw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)