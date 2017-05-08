BRIEF-Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 26
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
May 8 GSI Creos Corp
* Says Shenzhen-based unit has concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of 44.3 million yuan(or 742 million yen) from Jiangsu province-based company, which is engaged in sale and manufacture of mask
* This is due to suspension of production at plant of the Jiangsu province-based company
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QsK8Gw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: STRONG DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES, COMPARABLE NET SALES AND EBITDA GROW 19% AND 26%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR