BRIEF-GSK CEO comments on Q2 results, business priorities

July 26 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley told reporters:

* Ceo says absolutely committed to three-business structure of group

* Ceo says business model provides stability of cash flows

* Ceo says says will make progressive withdrawal from tanzeum diabetes business in u.s.

* Ceo says one m&a area where will be quite focused is early-stage pharma deals to bolster pipeline

* Ceo says should not expect research and development budget to come down as result of pipeline review

* Ceo says research and development spend per drug asset has been too low in the past

* Ceo says does not want to put a number on future potential job losses

* Ceo says encouraged by more pragmatic approach from uk government on brexit following recent letter from ministers

* Ceo says

* Ceo says wants long brexit transition and as much mutual drug recognition as possible

* Ceo says absolute minimum brexit transition period needs to be 2 years, would like it to be longer

* Ceo says partnership could be an option for oncology research and development assets

* Ceo says would be 'delighted' to take on rest of consumer business but sale of stake up to novartis

* Ceo says consolidation of u.s. Payers means pressure on drug prices will continue Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)