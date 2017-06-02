June 2 Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* ViiV submits first 2-drug hiv regimen application

* ‍Priority review voucher submitted in US with anticipated target action date of 6 months​

* ‍EU and US submissions for single tablet combining dolutegravir and rilpivirine​

* ‍$130 million cost of voucher will be reported as an research and development expense in GSK's q2 2017 adjusted results​

* Under prescription drug user fee act, anticipated target action date is six months after receipt of application by FDA

* Use of dolutegravir and rilpivirine as a two-drug regimen for hiv-1 maintenance therapy is investigational and not approved anywhere in world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)