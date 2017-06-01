BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review
* Company reiterates strategic review is being overseen by a special committee & is being undertaken independently
June 1 GSV Capital Corp:
* GSV Capital Corp- entered into a loan and security agreement dated as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing
* GSV Capital Corp-agreement to provide GSVC with a new $12 million senior secured revolving credit facility
* GSV Capital Corp- credit facility matures on august 15, 2018
* Request for lifting of trading halt