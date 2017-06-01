June 1 GSV Capital Corp:

* GSV Capital Corp- ‍entered into a loan and security agreement dated as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing​

* GSV Capital Corp-agreement ‍to provide GSVC with a new $12 million senior secured revolving credit facility​

* GSV Capital Corp- ‍credit facility matures on august 15, 2018​ Source text - bit.ly/2rpZyhT Further company coverage: