* Gsv Capital Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Says net assets totaled about $8.66 per share, at December 31, 2016, as compared to $10.08 per share at September 30, 2016

* GSV Capital Corp - qtrly net investment income $0.17per share

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01