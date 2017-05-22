BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Gt Capital Holdings Inc-
* Refers to article in philstar.com 'gt capital bets big on infra"
* Confirms GT Capital has a 47 billion pesos capital expenditures budget for the year
* Clarifies there are no ongoing discussions regarding increasing co's stake in Metro Pacific Investments Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla