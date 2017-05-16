May 16 Gt Capital Holdings Inc:

* Consolidated revenues rose 32 pct to 48.8 billion pesos in January 2017 to March 2017 from 36.8 billion pesos in 2016

* Core net income from January to March 2017 of 3.2 billion pesos from 2.8 billion pesos in the same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: