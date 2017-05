PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 4-week highs as geopolitical worries support

* U.S. markets closed on Monday for Memorial Day * Spot gold may climb to $1,276 per ounce- technicals * Silver hits one-month high (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 29 Gold held near its highest in four weeks on Monday after rising almost 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed as geopolitical tensions boosted its safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was almost flat at $1,267.01 per ounce at 0801 GMT. On Friday, it climbed 0.9 percent t