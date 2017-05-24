May 24 Gtt Communications Inc

* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million

* If company consummates the proposed acquisition, company expects to fund purchase price with cash on hand

* Intends to offer $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.875 pct senior notes due 2024 in a private offering

* Expects to fund approximately $100 million of purchase price with cash on hand and remainder with shares of its common stock

* In May, co entered another non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate for proposed purchase price of about $155 million