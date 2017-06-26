CORRECTED-BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics prices IPO of $33 mln of common stock (June 26)
(Corrects source to Avenue Therapeutics from Fortress Biotech) Avenue Therapeutics Inc :
June 26 Gtt Communications Inc
* Gtt to acquire global capacity
* Gtt communications inc - purchase price consists of $100 million in cash and 1.85 million shares of gtt common stock, to be issued to sellers at closing
* Gtt communications inc - gtt will fund cash portion of consideration at close with funds from debt offering completed in may
* Gtt communications inc - expects that global capacity's annualized revenue will be approximately $200 million at close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.