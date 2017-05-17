BRIEF-Top Engineering sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
May 17 Guanfu Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qrJSME
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would let the country's top sports betting company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, buy lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion).