BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co's application for A share offering has been approved
* Announcement approval by the main board issuance approval committee of the CSRC on the A share offering
May 11 Guanfu Holdings Co Ltd
* Says three top shareholders plan to buy at least 100 million yuan ($14.49 million) worth of company shares within six months when share prices are below 4 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r4FSiY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9017 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announcement approval by the main board issuance approval committee of the CSRC on the A share offering
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman