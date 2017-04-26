April 26 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 271.6 million yuan to 310.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 258.7 million yuan

* Says steady growth in core businesses as main reason for the forecast

