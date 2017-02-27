BRIEF-CPH says FY loss for financial year S$1.7 million
* FY loss for the financial year s$1.7 million versus loss of s$943,000
Feb 27 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 11.0 percent y/y at 607.9 million yuan ($88.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lX1pKy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8688 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY loss for the financial year s$1.7 million versus loss of s$943,000
* ACQUIRES THE REMAINING 36% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA FILM AB AND 15% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA GRAPHICS AB