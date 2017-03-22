UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will buy gateway advertising business for 124.1 million yuan from operators in 10 cities
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Bm3xt9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)