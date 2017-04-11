April 11 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 10 million yuan to 14 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(11.8 million yuan)

* Says decreased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c7OhVG

