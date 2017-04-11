BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 10 million yuan to 14 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(11.8 million yuan)
* Says decreased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c7OhVG
(Beijing Headline News)
Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing