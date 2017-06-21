June 21 Guangdong Bobaolon Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into an agreement to set up an industrial buy-out fund with a Shenzhen-based asset management

* Says the total size of the buy-out fund will be no less than 2 billion yuan, with a term of 5 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6WeUdB

