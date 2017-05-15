BRIEF-Tassal Group updates on legal proceedings instigated by Huon Aquaculture
* Remains concerned about continuing inaccurate information being supplied to public and market from Huon Aquaculture
May 15 Guangdong Chant Group Inc :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit