UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd
* Says board elects Liang Jianfeng as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2shDoxj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.