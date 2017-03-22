UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 25 percent to 55 percent, or to be 10.4 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.4 million yuan)
* Says high demand and price increase of products as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ogRqv5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)