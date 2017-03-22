March 22Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 25 percent to 55 percent, or to be 10.4 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.4 million yuan)

* Says high demand and price increase of products as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ogRqv5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)