BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 700 percent to 1,050 percent, or to be 24.6 million yuan to 35.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.1 million yuan
* Says that market development as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JyJHHC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes