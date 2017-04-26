April 26 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 700 percent to 1,050 percent, or to be 24.6 million yuan to 35.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.1 million yuan

* Says that market development as main reason for the forecast

