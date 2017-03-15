March 15Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10.3 percent to 30.2 percent, or to be 44.5 million yuan to 52.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (40.3 million yuan)

* Says increased performance as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0BDBol

