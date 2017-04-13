UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay 10 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/W0epHn
