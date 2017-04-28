April 28 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could rise up to 20 percent, or to be 170.9 million yuan to 205.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (170.9 million yuan)

