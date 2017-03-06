BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd
* Says shareholder has used 28.3 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 12.5 percent of total issued share capital
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017