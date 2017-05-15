BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co Ltd
* Company and subscriber entered into investor subscription agreement
* Co to allot and issue for 223.1 million investor subscription domestic shares and 74.4 million investor subscription H shares
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans