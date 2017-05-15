Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell assets and liabilities of chemical fiber business (the target)
* Says estimated value of the target is 290.5 million yuan and transaction amount will be no less than 226 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eTMvnf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt