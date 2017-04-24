BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Guangdong New Grand Long Packing Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 40 percent, or to be 14.5 million yuan to 22.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 16.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rwgOPg
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement