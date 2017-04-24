April 24 Guangdong New Grand Long Packing Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 40 percent, or to be 14.5 million yuan to 22.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 16.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rwgOPg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)