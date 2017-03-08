BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Guangdong Piano Customized Furniture Co Ltd
* Guangdong Piano Customized Furniture shares to debut trade on March 10 - Shenzhen stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mhCDTp (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.