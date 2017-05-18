European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
May 18 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock Co Ltd :
* Says it set up a wholly owned intelligent transportation subsidiary in Tibet, with registered capital of 50 million yuan
* GIMV ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT NO LONGER DETAINED SHARES IN GREENYARD. AS A RESULT, GREENYARD’S FREE FLOAT INCREASES MATERIALLY TO 38,5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)