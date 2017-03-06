March 6 Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co Ltd Guangdong Sitong Group Co Ltd

* Say they plan to set up private investment firm with registered capital at 1.05 billion yuan ($152.24 million) with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m9VfEJ; bit.ly/2mrS6CB

