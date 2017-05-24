BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
May 24 Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co Ltd
* Says it halts asset restructuring plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rzhtVS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei