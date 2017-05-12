Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.14 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.