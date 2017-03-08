BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co Ltd :
* Says it will set up an investment JV with partners including Guang Dong Sitong Group Co Ltd
* Says it will hold 4.8 percent stake in the JV and Guang Dong Sitong Group will hold 4.8 percent stake as well
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YoVRfB;goo.gl/4Sz3jM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.