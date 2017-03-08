March 8Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up an investment JV with partners including Guang Dong Sitong Group Co Ltd

* Says it will hold 4.8 percent stake in the JV and Guang Dong Sitong Group will hold 4.8 percent stake as well

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YoVRfB;goo.gl/4Sz3jM

