BRIEF-Avita Medical says new trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
May 5 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pfGNf5
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Received Australian and European regulatory approval for its enteric viral detection solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: