BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 30 percent to 45 percent, or to be 111.9 million yuan to 124.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (86.1 million yuan)
* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XfwmGq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014