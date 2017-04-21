BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 5 percent to 40 percent, or to be 241.8 million yuan to 322.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (230.3 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook announced on April 20, the company expected the net profit for H1 2017 to be 111.9 million yuan to 149.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (106.6 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GJ5Qjo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
