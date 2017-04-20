April 20 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 5 percent to 40 percent, or to be 111.9 million yuan to 149.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (106.6 million yuan)

* Comments that market expansion and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VSSlNS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)