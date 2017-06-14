BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd :
* Says Wen Xiaoqiong resigned from co's CFO
* Says it appoints Lin Jianxing as CFO
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner