BRIEF-Glencore increases offer for Coal & Allied
* Says Glencore increases fully funded offer for Coal & Allied
June 13 Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd
* Says its unit intends to invest 800 million yuan ($117.71 million)-1 billion yuan in Cofco investment firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rcUBrL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Expected result due to loss arising from impairment loss on trade deposits paid for purchase of inventories Source text for Eikon: [IDnHKS3Lh1Jq:] Further company coverage: