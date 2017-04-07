BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 48.3 percent to 54.7 percent, or to be 1.4 billion yuan to 1.6 billion yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.09 billion yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased porker price and broiler due to H7N9 event effect
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kxgNvR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees