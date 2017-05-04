BRIEF-Alberta Securities Commission dismisses application by Pointnorth Capital
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
May 4 Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd
* Says April hog sales down 10.43 percent y/y at 2.88 billion yuan ($417.68 million), average prices down 4.79 percent m/m at 15.29 yuan/kg
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p0tEe1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.