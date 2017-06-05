BRIEF-Nan Yang Dyeing & Finishing to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 9
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 9
June 5 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6Jj8he
