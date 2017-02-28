BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Guangdong Yantang Dairy Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Total dividend amount is 23.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rk3TTX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.