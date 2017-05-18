May 18Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd ：

* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Guangdong Food and Drug Administration

* Says certificate issued to hard capsules, granules, pills, tablets manufactured by the company and the valid period is until May 15, 2022

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hw8Yvc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)