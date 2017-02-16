Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement with partners to set up JV for chemical production project with investment of 1.2 billion yuan ($175.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ksynmw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8564 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.