BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
* Punishes Guangxi Future Technology Co Ltd's former owner Xian Yan with a fine of about 3.48 billion yuan ($506.96 million) due to violations of securities regulations
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5