BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says board approves its JV's GSE T4 engine production project with investment of 688.8 million yuan ($99.94 million)
* Says board approves unit's auto city logistic centre and car park project with total investment of 499.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pPZlmy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8924 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months