Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Qtrly net profit RMB 3.83 billion versus RMB1.93 billion
* Qtrly revenue from operations RMB 16.88 billion versus RMB 10.14 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ppkggQ] Further company coverage:
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.